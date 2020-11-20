The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) recently announced the creation of the President’s Council on Diversity.

“AIC is dedicated to providing an atmosphere free of barriers in order to promote equity and diversity. We celebrate and welcome the diversity of all members, volunteers, employees and stakeholders,” says AIC president Jan Wicherek.

AIC says its new council will assist the Board of Directors by reviewing and making recommendations regarding “identifying barriers to participation and proposing solutions to enhance the participation of under-represented groups in the full spectrum of AIC volunteer opportunities; and supporting AIC’s efforts to promote membership and volunteerism to individuals from all demographic groups with a focus on those groups where under-representation is an issue.”

The council will advise “AIC volunteer leadership and staff on issues that are specific to diversity; promote and champion transparency and accountability in the volunteer, recruitment and development activities of the institute; review, as necessary, information to be posted to the membership and/or stakeholders including call for volunteers; and (from time to time) assume such other responsibilities as may be delegated by the board.”

The Board of Directors is currently seeking expressions of interest from qualified parties and says it will announce the council’s composition in early 2021.