Twenty-six years ago, in response to the plight of those in B.C.’s Lower Mainland who were homeless or lacked the basic necessities to get through the winter in relative comfort and good health, a few Realtors co-ordinated a collection of blankets and clothing to help them out.

Since then, the Realtors Care Blanket Drive has blossomed into an effort involving more than 100 realty offices. Associates and staff typically collect enough each November to help more than 35,000 people in need.

This year because of COVID-19, the drive has switched to an online format.

“The pandemic has been particularly hard on the most vulnerable people in our communities,” write the organizers. “While the charities that we work with for the Realtors Care Blanket Drive told us that they won’t accept clothing donations this year because of the risk of spreading illness, we knew that you still want to help.”

In response to what is hopefully a one-year only change in format, the 2020 Realtor Care Blanket Charity Drive is accepting donations through their website. The drive runs from November 23 to 27.

All proceeds will be distributed to the 50+ long-time Realtors Care partner charities, which includes many grassroots groups and larger organizations such as the Salvation Army and the Union Gospel Mission. The charities will be able to purchase the items most urgently needed by those who are recovering from substance or domestic abuse, or who need shelter and warmth.