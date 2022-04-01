Annette Anthony has been named director of corporate engagement at Exit Realty. She has been with the company since 2014, as vice president, technology engagement. Along with her current duties, her new role will include providing data and information to all head office departments, regions, franchisees and associates on opportunities for growth.

“Anthony’s passion for working with real estate professionals started in 2001, teaching consistent, measurable strategies to agents and grew to impact thousands of real estate professionals across North America,” says the company in a news release.

The Engagement Leader initiative appoints volunteer agents in Exit brokerages. Anthony shares a monthly tip about Exit’s tools and resources for them to teach to their peers during office meetings and one-on-one. The company says this initiative has been widely successful, both for teaching agents how to use the company’s resources and with adoption. There are hundreds of engagement leaders in Exit offices across the U.S. and Canada, the company says.