Gloria Riddall has transferred full ownership of the Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty brokerage to Alex Ocsai.

A news release says Riddall and Ocsai have worked during the past 19 plus years to build the reputation that Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty enjoys. The brokerage was named the A.E. LePage Brokerage of the Year for the Ontario region.

“Gloria, a long-standing and valued Royal LePager, has been an owner of Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty since its inception in 2003,” says the company. “She is known as a supportive mentor and dedicated leader. Gloria will remain in her role as broker of record for a transitional period, after which she will stay with Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty as a broker. This move affords Gloria more time to enjoy the fruits of her many years of hard work and commitment.”

With a team of 275 sales, management and agent services professionals, Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty serves Mississauga, Milton, Georgetown, Acton, Erin, Port Loring and surrounding areas.