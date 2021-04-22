As the COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario lockdowns continue, Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty brokers/owners Alex Ocsai and Gloria Riddall in Mississauga, Ont. held a virtual Ceilidh for Shelter to lift everyone’s spirits on St. Patrick’s Day.

Ocsai and Riddall hosted their last ceilidh at the 2018 Royal LePage National Sales Conference in Halifax, where Royal LePage professionals packed Alexander Keith’s Brewery for a night of music and dance.

When offered the opportunity to play again, band East of Here treated the virtual audience to an hour of traditional Celtic music. Step dancers Charlotte and Maria joined the festivities and wowed the crowd with their footwork.

Attendees from across Canada made donations over the course of the concert and raised $14,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The proceeds were directed to local women’s shelters Halton Women’s Place and Interim Place.