Savills recently opened a new office in Edmonton. It has hired Alex Heintz as corporate managing director and Kyle Bartkus as managing director. They join from Lizotte and Associate Real Estate and will specialize in office and industrial leasing and commercial sales.

“Savills is continuing its strategic advancement throughout North America and the opening in Edmonton increases our presence in Western Canada,” says Rick Schuham, vice chairman and market lead for the Mountain-Northwest region. “Alberta remains the centre for a multitude of industries and Edmonton is home to a well-diversified industrial base, which has proven to be a resilient sector throughout the pandemic. Adding Alex and Kyle to Savills extends our global industrial services platform and our ability to deliver local expertise throughout Alberta.”

Heintz and Bartkus bring 20 years of combined experience in commercial sales and leasing in the Alberta region. The team has executed transactions on behalf of prominent companies including Above and Beyond Compression, Allied Fitting Canada, Ampak, Bird Construction, HESCO, OK Tire, Parkland Fuel, The Brick and Wood Wyant Canada.

Heintz is a top performer, having successfully completed more than $200 million in transactions, totaling over two million square feet. “His in-depth knowledge of the market and commitment to innovative thinking has enabled him to provide clients with insightful solutions to build and execute their real estate strategy,” the company says.

Bartkus focuses on both the industrial and investment markets and he has completed sale and lease transactions in multiple asset classes. Over his career, Bartkus has executed over 1.2 million square feet of commercial leases, with values totaling more than $125 million.

The Edmonton office will work closely with the Savills Calgary location led by senior managing director Josh Hamill and vice president Adam Stewart. Since its September 2019 opening, the Calgary office has relocated to a new, downtown space and steadily increased its staffing, most recently adding tenant representation expert Steve Berman as managing director. Hamill and Stewart will also oversee the Western Canada operations and drive growth for Edmonton, the company says.

“Alberta features a thriving tech sector and burgeoning industries in life sciences, petrochemical and agriculture,” says Hamill. “Many of the leading energy, service, logistics, and manufacturing companies currently reside in Edmonton, making it an ideal extension to our growing practice in Calgary.”

Savills has more than 35 offices and 900 employees in North America.