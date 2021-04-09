Real Property Management recently announced the winner of its Rising Star of the Year award for 2020 – Albert Langbid, broker/owner of Real Property Management Signature in New Westminster, B.C.

Langbid has been with Real Property Management for just over two years and has excelled at the growth of his portfolio, the company says.

“As a valued member of the Real Property Management network we congratulate Albert on his accomplishments and look forward to his continued success in the years to come,” says Chris Turcotte, president and COO.

Real Property Management is the franchisor of a network of property management offices. It has more than 300 offices through North America and 30 years of experience.