Aileen Halpenny recently joined Paul and Christian Associates at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in Toronto.

Halpenny worked with global companies in the field of digital marketing for many years prior to entering the luxury residential real estate field.

“My early passion for fashion, architecture and décor has become part of my DNA. Entering into real estate was a natural progression from that,” Halpenny says.

The team is lead by Christian Vermast, sales rep and senior VP, sales and Paul Maranger, broker and senior VP, sales.

“Aileen’s ability to promote properties and lifestyle on social media is cutting edge,” they say in a news release. “We see a strong movement toward sharing lifestyle images and video as an integral part of marketing residential properties. Buyers want to experience a house before stepping into it.”