The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says it has issued more than $100,000 in fines against real estate, investment and mortgage agents and brokerages for hiring a telemarketing firm that did not abide by the CRTC’s Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules.

The commission says it received more than 1,000 complaints related to the third-party telemarketer from 2012 to 2017. It says the calls were soliciting the services of real estate agents, investment brokers or mortgage brokers.

“Among other things, individuals and businesses who hire a firm to make calls on their behalf must ensure that the telemarketer is updating its calling list and that no calls are being made to consumers whose telephone numbers have been registered on the National Do Not Call List for more than 31 days,” says CRTC in a news release. “Should the telemarketer fail to do so, the contracting individual or business can be held liable for their violations.”

The commission says as part of the investigation, it issued 44 citations, 258 warning letters and 23 notices of violation with penalties totaling $103,300.

“We encourage companies who hire a third-party telemarketer to ensure that they are fully in compliance with the National Do Not Call List and the Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules. Should they fail to do so, the companies will ultimately be held accountable,” says Steven Harroun, chief compliance and enforcement officer.

Brokerages must implement measures to ensure that their agents comply with the Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules, including ensuring that their agents have access to up-to-date versions of the National DNCL, says the commission.

Companies can access the National DNCL online by registering their organization and purchasing a subscription from the National DNCL Operator. Canadians can register their phone number online or by phone to 1-866-580-DNCL or to 1-888-DNCL-TTY for people who are hard of hearing.