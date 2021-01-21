The 3A Group, a veteran real estate team based in Agassiz, B.C., has signed a brokerage agreement with Fraser Valley based Re/Max Nyda Realty.

Led by father/daughter team Freddy and Linda Marks, the team was formerly associated with Sutton Group. The team also includes Okanagan-based Realtor Sabine Tull and a full public relations and marketing support team.

The group says its provincewide listings include luxury homes, urban condos, trophy ranches, farms, resorts, lodges, waterfronts, remote and vacant land holdings. It has been in business in the Harrison/Agassiz area for the past 15 years.

“This brokerage agreement is a confluence of dedicated Fraser Valley-based teams that will collaborate under the supportive and far reaching Re/Max brand presence,” says the group in a news release. The 3A Group personal offices will remain at 7092 Pioneer Ave. and the new Re/Max Nyda Agassiz office is close by at 7070 Pioneer Ave. Re/Max Nyda also has offices in Chilliwack and Hope.

“This Re/Max brokerage alliance will facilitate provincial, international and global networking exposure, and promote growth in regional team member signings under the 3A Group Re/Max Nyda brand,” says Freddy Marks. “We are experiencing a boom in rural market buying patterns. This collaboration will allow us to safely help more clients achieve their estate goals and know the security that property ownership brings.”