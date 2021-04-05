Partners Adam Stern and Ryan Rabinovich want super agents and quality teams to join their Toronto company, RARE, a new platform they say will help entrepreneurial agents take their businesses to the next level.

Story continues below

“Our resale division is completely unique,” Stern says. “Most top producers pay the most to the brokerage and typically receive the least. This is exactly what inspires our position in the market. We have basically flipped this model on its head.”

On June 1, RARE will launch its resale division, which specializes in providing “the tools, technology and business model to allow an entrepreneurial agent to scale up their business,” Stern says.

In addition to the resale model, RARE also represents developers and preconstruction sites. On March 30, RARE began selling a condo tower in Grand Central Mimico, a master planned community in Etobicoke being developed by Vandyk Properties.

The first phase, The Buckingham, will include 751 condominium units with a variety of different unit styles appealing to nearly all buyer demographics, Stern says. “With stunning retail and an office component, The Buckingham signals a new era of living in Mimico.”

Stern and Rabinovich have 16 years each of real estate experience, working with some of the biggest real estate companies in Canada. Rabinovich has also worked with some of the largest developers. Stern has been on the management side for 10 years and he says he has trained more than 3,000 agents and been responsible for almost $10 billion in sales.

The two met at a boutique Toronto real estate brokerage. They launched RARE in January. The company, Stern says, is “creating RARE opportunities and alignment for today’s entrepreneurial agent and developer clients.”