Kris Lucas, who has been mentoring real estate professionals at all stages of their careers, recently joined eXp Realty.

“I’ve had the privilege of working in the real estate industry for almost 15 years,” says Lucas. “I started The Lucas Group four years ago, and we now have 20 prosperous agents covering the communities of Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Working with eXp Realty connects me with Randy Dyck, one of North America’s top real estate performers, and allows me to help more Realtors, in more places, achieve success in this competitive industry.”

Lucas says that COVID-19 has “pushed us to make better use of the technology, with virtual showings and transactions completed from a distance, whether that was across the room or on the other side of the city. The technology solutions from eXp Realty make it much easier for my team to complete transactions while ensuring a safer experience for our clients.”

“Kris has a phenomenal track record of developing agents in his area,” says Dyck, who is with eXimus Real Estate Team, brokered by eXp Realty. “Whether they’re a new agent learning how to build their business or an experienced professional with hundreds of deals under their belt, Kris can envision the next level for them and guide them to where they need to be.”