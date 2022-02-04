Travis Bowman, a Realtor with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in Abbotsford, B.C., is supporting LIFE Recovery, a unique program to help women overcome addictions to drugs and/or alcohol. Located in the heart of Abbotsford, LIFE Recovery provides residential support services in three group homes. During stays of three months to a year or more, participants receive counselling, medical services, art therapy and life skills training to help them abstain and eventually break free from their addictions.

“The choice to leave drug and alcohol addiction is up to the individual to make, but the road to recovery does not have to be walked alone,” says Bowman. “LIFE Recovery works on the belief that people with addictions are trapped by an overwhelming and deadly compulsion, but that through God’s power and their own will, they can be free. Programs focus on the roots of addiction to rehabilitate the whole person – body, spirit and soul.”

He says that program participants receive support through recognized programs, such as Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, one-on-one and group Christian counselling, as well as a comprehensive life skills program.

The program is funded in part by the proceeds of LIFE’s Second Chance Thrift Store at 7–31550 South Fraser Way (Clearbrook Industrial Park) in Abbotsford. When clients, friends or neighbours need assistance with large or bulky donations, Bowman steps in to help.

LIFE’s Second Chance Thrift Store relies on donations of quality items (as well as volunteers to operate the store). To learn more, visit www.liferecovery.ca/thrift-store or phone 604-854-5928.