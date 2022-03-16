Avison Young recently announced the expansion of its footprint in the Canadian M&A sector with the appointment of Aaron Swanson as vice president in the Calgary office. Bringing over 15 years of capital markets experience and expertise, he will be responsible for continuing to build the company’s operating business advisory reach, playing an integral role in M&A execution, debt capital raising and economic research, the company says.

“Aaron is a leader in detailed due diligence, positioning of corporate opportunities in the market and in conducting institutional quality business sale processes,” says James Heaps, managing director of Avison Young, “Aaron’s hiring solidifies our commitment to the M&A market on being the advisor of choice for mid-market private companies looking to sell their business.”

The company says the addition of Swanson bolsters the company’s advisory services to their clients, providing strategic solutions towards financial success and assisting in critical business and real estate decisions.

“Avison Young’s strategic growth initiatives, combined with industry leading data and analytic technology, are a true testament of its desire to be a market leader,” says Swanson. “I look forward to applying my unique skillset in an effort to further the organization’s trend of increasing its market share.”

Most of Swanson’s career has been spent as a public equity research analyst, most notably leading the Canadian research division for a top tier U.S.-based energy investment bank. Prior to joining Avison Young, he was a principal at a debt advisory firm.