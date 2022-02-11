A recommendation from a Realtor: Mindset by Carol Dweck

I recently read a book called Mindset by Carol Dweck. She is a Stanford University psychologist and she came up with a really interesting way of thinking of how we learn.

When we take on new activities, when we try to learn new skills or when we are thrust into different new situations, which is pretty much all the time now as technology is constantly changing, the world becomes kind of a crazy place. The more flexible that we can be, the more we learn, the better our life is going to be.

This is a great book about opening up your horizons and helping you to believe in yourself when you are learning new skills. Highly recommended! Check out the video for more.