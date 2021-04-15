7 tips for selecting the right one for you

There’s no one size fits all when selecting a real estate brokerage so it’s important to ask the right questions before choosing one to join.

While your success is not defined by the brokerage, you should focus on the total value proposition the brokerage offers. In this video, we share our experience moving from a big-name brokerage to an independent brokerage to finally settling in with the right one that fits our business model. You are investing in your real estate brokerage as much as they are investing in you. Does their image align with your personal brand? This episode reviews different brokerage fees, training programs and how company culture will help you become a better real estate agent.