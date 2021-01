It’s the first week of the year, and the big mental reset button to get us prepped to do it all over again…. but this time do it even better, no matter how good it was.

Story continues below

So, what are your big plans, how are you going to put up and step up? Watch this video as I give you five steps to help you differentiate yourself from the competition. Check out these tips about defining your niche, gaining knowledge, building your brand packaging and how to connect with new clients.