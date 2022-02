Real estate videos can provide very useful information when done correctly, and enhance your brand as a real estate professional. But if done incorrectly, your videos may just go to waste.

Filming real estate videos can be fun when done right and you can even create them with just your iPhone. You don’t need fancy equipment. It is more about the information than the quality. Make sure to avoid these five mistakes when creating real estate videos so that you don’t just tune out your audience.