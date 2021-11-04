5 follow-up keys to close more business

Everyone is having this same challenge. Every day is crazy busy, we’re working hard to try and earn more business, yet we feel as if we don’t have enough time to get it all done. This leads to a lack of follow up.

The thing is, we know it takes at least five to eight touch points for anyone to actually acknowledge us. Yet we generally don’t focus enough effort…because it takes effort…and it takes time. It’s a vicious circle. However if we don’t follow up on the leads we generated, how do we ever expect to convert them? Watch this one to learn how to simplify the process so you close more business.