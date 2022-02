Gerald Tostowaryk has been a licensed Realtor since 1991 and is currently registered with Century 21 Urban Realty in Edmonton. He holds several professional designations including B. Sc. from the University of Alberta (1980), Fellow of the Real Estate Institute from the Real Estate Institute of Canada, Certified Leasing Officer from REIC and Certified Commercial Investment Member from the CCIM Institute. He has been an industry instructor for many years instructing several modules of the Alberta licensing program through the Alberta Real Estate Association.